Yes. What you describe is similar to those who buy a rental property, take depreciation, and then sell it. (With no replacement 1030 exchange, etc).

As a consumer, I buy a car, and sell it for a lower price some years later. Not much different from selling my old stuff at a yard sale.

But when you, a business person, recoups money from an asset with a basis that's dropped to zero, the tax man has his hand out.