Is money from the sale of an asset, like a pickup truck, considered income? For example, let's say I am a carpenter and I buy a new pickup truck for $40,000. I deduct $18,000 in depreciation for the first tax year, then $16,000 for the second tax year, then $6,000 for the third tax year. So, altogether I have written off the entire cost of the truck. Now, let's say at the end of the third year I sell the truck for $20,000. Is that $20,000 now considered income?
Yes. What you describe is similar to those who buy a rental property, take depreciation, and then sell it. (With no replacement 1030 exchange, etc).
As a consumer, I buy a car, and sell it for a lower price some years later. Not much different from selling my old stuff at a yard sale.
But when you, a business person, recoups money from an asset with a basis that's dropped to zero, the tax man has his hand out.