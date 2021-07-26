How do they know the actual price if it's always changing every second? Is there an algorithm they use to calculate it, or is there an authoritative source that they all go to that tells them what it is?
They use the price that people last bought or sold at themselves, across multiple sources.
Usually a site will tell you where they get their reference prices from.
Bitcoin's price is not algorithmic, it is purely from people buying and selling at an agreed upon price amongst each other, and in many places that gets reported publicly. If a buyers thinks they find a good deal on Bitcoin then they will buy at the low price (pushing the price up slightly in that place) and sell on another exchange at the high price (pushing the price down slightly at that second place) until all the prices are the same, this kind of arbitrage keeps the prices in sync.
Given the tech nature of blockchain, I'm already certain the market has cross-platform trading automated to basically capitalize on this and self-regulates the market to prevent manual traders from effectively making money. – Nelson 7 hours ago
Some institutions get Bitcoin prices from a cryptocurrency benchmark pricing provider (e.g. CF Benchmarks), but I don't think Robinhood uses such providers. – Flux 27 mins ago