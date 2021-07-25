Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 29 mins ago. Improve this question

Usually you sell around 0.1-1% of your stock a year to buy whatever they do. But that's like $50m. Anything more is physically impossible due to HFT, Vanguard, etc. taking the volume.

So then you pay taxes and it's like $10m. And even if you get $50m eventually what's their liability? That's just two SEC fines away from bankruptcy and Zuckerberg has faced personal lawsuits that size. Typically these are paid with stock but if they insist on cash you're screwed.

Do billionaires have any actual wealth?