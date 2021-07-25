my sister would like to purchase a property for my ageing mother to live in. The property is $168K, she is putting $80K down (30 year fixed) leaving us with a $1K monthly payment (P&I, HOA, Taxes, etc.). She would like for my mother to pay her $500/month (as a tenant) and has asked me to contribute $250/month while she would contribute $250/month to close the gap. After proposing the idea to me, she mentioned that she doesn't think that I would be owed a percentage of the sale since she is the one "taking the risk" of owning the property. I however I that believe I should be entitled a percentage of the final sale based on what I have contributed. Is there a way to better explain this concept to my sibling or am I missing something?