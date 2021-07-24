I come from a non-accounting background and I am stuck on an accounting question. In addition to the solution, I would appreciate an explanation/walk-through that can help me in the future.
Mango Inc., headquartered in Cupertino, California, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players and sells a variety of related software and services. The following is Mango’s (simplified) balance sheet from a recent year (fiscal year ending on the last Saturday of September).
MANGO INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30, 2017
(dollars in millions)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash $ 14,074
Short-term investments 11,417
Accounts receivable 17,743
Inventories 2,141
Other current assets 24,220
Total current assets 69,595
Long-term investments 132,184
Property, plant, and equipment, net 20,944
Other noncurrent assets 12,720
Total assets $ 235,443
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 30,668
Accrued expenses 18,743
Unearned revenue 8,629
Short-term notes payable 6,407
Total current liabilities 64,447
Long-term debt 29,445
Other noncurrent liabilities 28,292
Total liabilities 122,184
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock ($0.00001 per value) 1
Additional paid-in capital 25,612
Retained earnings 87,646
Total stockholders’ equity 113,259
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 235,443
Assume that the following transactions (in millions) occurred during the next fiscal year (ending on September 29, 2018):
Borrowed $18,306 from banks due in two years. Purchased additional investments for $24,800 cash; one-fifth were long term and the rest were short term. Purchased property, plant, and equipment; paid $9,612 in cash and signed a short-term note for $1,451. Issued additional shares of common stock for $1,510 in cash; total par value was $1 and the rest was in excess of par value. Sold short-term investments costing $19,047 for $19,047 cash. Declared $11,166 in dividends to be paid at the beginning of the next fiscal year.