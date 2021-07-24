I come from a non-accounting background and I am stuck on an accounting question. In addition to the solution, I would appreciate an explanation/walk-through that can help me in the future.

Mango Inc., headquartered in Cupertino, California, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players and sells a variety of related software and services. The following is Mango’s (simplified) balance sheet from a recent year (fiscal year ending on the last Saturday of September).

MANGO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, 2017 (dollars in millions) ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash $ 14,074

Short-term investments 11,417

Accounts receivable 17,743

Inventories 2,141

Other current assets 24,220

Total current assets 69,595

Long-term investments 132,184

Property, plant, and equipment, net 20,944

Other noncurrent assets 12,720

Total assets $ 235,443

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable $ 30,668

Accrued expenses 18,743

Unearned revenue 8,629

Short-term notes payable 6,407

Total current liabilities 64,447

Long-term debt 29,445

Other noncurrent liabilities 28,292

Total liabilities 122,184

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock ($0.00001 per value) 1

Additional paid-in capital 25,612

Retained earnings 87,646

Total stockholders’ equity 113,259

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 235,443

Assume that the following transactions (in millions) occurred during the next fiscal year (ending on September 29, 2018):

Borrowed $18,306 from banks due in two years. Purchased additional investments for $24,800 cash; one-fifth were long term and the rest were short term. Purchased property, plant, and equipment; paid $9,612 in cash and signed a short-term note for $1,451. Issued additional shares of common stock for $1,510 in cash; total par value was $1 and the rest was in excess of par value. Sold short-term investments costing $19,047 for $19,047 cash. Declared $11,166 in dividends to be paid at the beginning of the next fiscal year.

Recording Transactions