The cost of your existing debt is fixed; it stays the same no matter how interest rates change. It's only new debt that is affected by the current interest rate.

Rising interest rates means your existing debt costs less to service than your competitors' new debt.

Lower interest rates means your existing debt costs more to service than your competitors' new debt.

Since the assumption is that companies never actually eliminate their debt, only continue to pay off old debt or acquire new debt, then you come out on top when your competitors have to pay more for their debt than you pay for yours.