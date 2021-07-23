It is a scam. The story is an attempt to get information that can be used to steal money or to launder money, or both.

Even if they are not lying, and they are trying to add you to the company payroll, that brings up other troubling problems. There are tax issues for the pay you would be receiving. There could be issues if the company isn't 100% owned by them, they could get fired for fraud, and the company would be looking to get the money back.

There is no way this ends well.