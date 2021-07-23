i met this guy who wanted to be my sugar daddy so , we started talking he’s sweet and we have actual conversations but he wants to make me a “staff” in his company and wants my information, i told him no and we still talk but he mentioned it again, im starting to think he might be a scammer
1When did young women forget what it means to be a sugar daddy, and what being a sugar baby entails? – RonJohn 37 mins ago
I own a business. Getting someone on the payroll takes time and effort. If I actually wanted to send goodies to a stranger on the internet, I might start with buying something from their amazon wishlist, or subscribing to their patreon or ko-fi or whatever. These are small things I can stop any time. The risk to both participants is low. When someone wants to start with something that is clearly fraudulent, and requires something of value (contact info in this case) from you, you already know they're not doing what they say they're doing. Move on. – Kate Gregory 20 mins ago
First, when you say you "met" this guy, did you meet him in person, or on the internet? If the latter, it IS a scam, guaranteed. If you met him in person... Well, it still might be a scam: a friend of mine met a guy she really liked, they moved in together, and a few months later he cleaned out her bank account and left for parts unknown, taking her jewelry and various other portable items. Bottom line: don't give him personal information, and make sure any payment from him is cash or check. – jamesqf 7 mins ago
It is a scam. The story is an attempt to get information that can be used to steal money or to launder money, or both.
Even if they are not lying, and they are trying to add you to the company payroll, that brings up other troubling problems. There are tax issues for the pay you would be receiving. There could be issues if the company isn't 100% owned by them, they could get fired for fraud, and the company would be looking to get the money back.
There is no way this ends well.