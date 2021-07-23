TAL Education Group has 5.94B in cash and 4.15B in debt, according to Yahoo Finance.

There is news out that the company, along with other companies that provide school-age tutoring in China, will be forced by the government to become non-profit.

As an investor, I'm interested in how to value the company. Its stock price dropped 60% today.

Assuming it will still be a publicly traded company, would the market cap be roughly cash minus debt, or are there other factors that might significantly change the market cap?