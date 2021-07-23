3

I recently checked my credit score for the first time, on Experian in the U.K. I saw that it is a number out of maximum of 999. (So dividing by ten gives a percentage value).

I was surprised to see that there is a maximum credit score to compare against. For example, imagine someone who has the maximum credit score, and they are 35 and earn a salary close to the average salary for their country, and don't own any properties or other assets. Then this person has obviously some reasonable potential to pay back any credit given to them, based on their income.

Now imagine instead someone of the same age who earns three times as much as the first person, and they also own two properties and a small business. Surely the second person has a higher potential for paying back larger amounts of money loaned to them? How is it it's not possible for the second person to have a higher credit score than the first person, because the maximum credit score is 999 (on Experian in the U.K.).

So why is it that credit score is a percentage like this? My intuition was that there would be no limit to the amount that your credit score could increase, given your circumstances. For example I imagine Bill Gates' potential for paying back any money loaned to him would be higher than either of the two people I made up.

  • I don't think this is going to be answerable. Those scoring mechanisms are highly proprietary, and I doubt anyone involved in creating them is a member of the site. – JohnFx 2 hours ago
    Which country are you in? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago
    Literally any range of numbers can be mapped to the range 0-100, but that doesn't make it a meaningful percentage - a credit score of 730 doesn't represent 73% of anything. The real question here is why do credit scores have an upper limit. – Nuclear Hoagie 1 hour ago
  • Billionaires are not necessarily good credit risks. – user662852 1 hour ago
    Thanks @Ben for editing my question, yes I am in the UK and my question is valid for any country whose credit scores are rated out of some maximum value – Joe 36 mins ago
First of all, I'm not convinced that your credit score is a "percentage" (percentage of what?) Credit scores in the UA have maximums as well ,but they are less that 999 (and different depending on the provider). So I don't see how it can be translated as a "percentage".

But as for the rest of the argument - a credit score is a measure of your debt payment history. It has nothing to do with your salary or how much debt you can pay back.

So I'll propose two more scenarios to refute your argument. Suppose you have person A that makes barely enough to live on, uses credit sparingly, but always pays it back. Then you have person B who makes a lot more money, but uses credit exceedingly and often misses payments.

Which one do you think a bank will consider to be a "safer" borrower? Which one would get a better interest rate on their debt?

Now, when you go to get an actual loan, then the bank will look at the amount of the loan compared to the collateral, your income, etc. as well as your credit score to determine first if they will even make the loan, then will determine an appropriate interest rate (mostly based off of your credit history). Riskier borrowers (lower credit scores) get higher interest rates.

  • "percentage of what?" That may be what OP is asking. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @D Stanley "I don't see how [credit scores rated out of a maximum value] can be translated as a percentage". The calculation is; (credit score)/(max credit score)*100, which is valid for any credit score which goes from 0 to some maximum value. @RonJohn is correct that I'm asking, "what does the maximum value mean"? – Joe 1 min ago
  • @D Stanley, thanks for explaining how credit score is calculated I didn't understand that it was based only on previous debt payment history. This doesn't really explain to me why there is a maximum value though – Joe 41 secs ago
The credit score is an evaluation of your credit history. It doesn't know how much you make. It looks at how much of your available credit you use. It looks at how long you have had credit lines. It looks at the number of on-time and late payments.

If you have a very bad score lenders will either refuse your loan application, or they will charge a higher rate. If you have a great score they might charge a lower rate.

As a part of the approval process a lender will look at how much you make, and how much you owe, and then determine how much you can afford to pay for the new loan.

If the loan you want is affordable at the interest rate they have to charge, and your score is good enough they will approve the application.

The scoring system is just part of the loan approval process. A multimillionaire can have terrible score, and a young adult a few years out of school can have a great score. They put an upper limit, because at the upper ranges there is very little difference in the credit history. You don't need to even reach the maximum score before you are viewed as a low risk of defaulting.

Your question is based on a flawed premise. Even if you can make it look like a percentage, it is still a score.

Per Experian in the U.K., credit scores range from 0 to 999.

We consider a ‘good’ score to be between 881 and 960, with ‘fair’ (also the average) between 721 and 880. However, there’s no ‘magic’ number that will guarantee lenders will approve an application if you apply.

If your credit score is poor, you’ll probably find it harder to borrow money or access certain services. We consider a ‘poor’ score to be between 561 and 720, with ‘very poor’ between 0-560. But remember, lenders may have different views of what an ideal customer looks like to them, which will be reflected in how they calculate your credit score.

This is conceptually similar to sovereign/corporate credit ratings, which range from C to AAA.

Theoretically, you could have an infinitely high credit score, if it were based on income/assets. Conversely, there's no reason it should be floored since some people have large amounts of debt/are facing bankruptcy.

Credit scores are used to categorize borrowers based on their creditworthiness, not to compare individuals by saying person A is twice as creditworthy as person B based on their age/income.

