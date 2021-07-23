I recently checked my credit score for the first time, on Experian in the U.K. I saw that it is a number out of maximum of 999. (So dividing by ten gives a percentage value).

I was surprised to see that there is a maximum credit score to compare against. For example, imagine someone who has the maximum credit score, and they are 35 and earn a salary close to the average salary for their country, and don't own any properties or other assets. Then this person has obviously some reasonable potential to pay back any credit given to them, based on their income.

Now imagine instead someone of the same age who earns three times as much as the first person, and they also own two properties and a small business. Surely the second person has a higher potential for paying back larger amounts of money loaned to them? How is it it's not possible for the second person to have a higher credit score than the first person, because the maximum credit score is 999 (on Experian in the U.K.).

So why is it that credit score is a percentage like this? My intuition was that there would be no limit to the amount that your credit score could increase, given your circumstances. For example I imagine Bill Gates' potential for paying back any money loaned to him would be higher than either of the two people I made up.