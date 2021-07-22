Since the standard or baseline amount is 100.00 these bonds seem to be up for sale for 520 eur and 341.10 eur instead of 1000 eur. Is that assumption correct?

No - bonds do not always sell for their par value. If the coupon rate of a bond is close to the yield that you get with other bonds of similar default risk, then the price will be close to par.

This is a different case, though. These bonds do not pay a coupon. You pay a relatively low price upfront in exchange for a larger payout at the end. The "return" that you get if you hold the bond to maturity is the difference between the face value and what you paid for it (typically much less than face value).

In other words, you pay 34.11 now in exchange for getting 100 in 2044. That's a compounded annual return of about 4.8% per year.

As zero-coupon bonds get closer to maturity, their price naturally rises (assuming the default risk does not change significantly) towards the par value. So all else being equal (meaning that interest rates and default probability do not change) the value of this bond should increase by about 4.8% per year, ending up at 100 close to the maturity date.

So it's impossible to know what the holder paid for the bond (although there might be a price history that shows the value of the bond changing over time) to know if they're selling at a profit or loss.