I'm in college with no job and student loans and banks and I have 3 credit cards that each have a maximum limit of $5,000 each, on top of that I regularly receive mail offers for more credit cards that offer 0% APR for 1-2 years.
I spoke to a friend from Norway and he said it was much harder to get a credit card in Norway, usually you have to have an open saving account with the bank and they would never offer you 0% APR.
That made me wonder, is the USA the easiest place to get credit or are there other countries that give out credit like the USA?