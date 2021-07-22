0

I'm in college with no job and student loans and banks and I have 3 credit cards that each have a maximum limit of $5,000 each, on top of that I regularly receive mail offers for more credit cards that offer 0% APR for 1-2 years.

I spoke to a friend from Norway and he said it was much harder to get a credit card in Norway, usually you have to have an open saving account with the bank and they would never offer you 0% APR.

That made me wonder, is the USA the easiest place to get credit or are there other countries that give out credit like the USA?

  • I don't think this is answerable as is unless we have participants from many, many other countries. Also, BTW if you look closely at those 0% APR for 1-2 years offers I bet it says you have to qualify ("subject to credit check") or similar and if you actually applied you might well not get them. – Vicky 23 mins ago