Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 12 mins ago. Improve this question

I'm in college with no job and student loans and banks and I have 3 credit cards that each have a maximum limit of $5,000 each, on top of that I regularly receive mail offers for more credit cards that offer 0% APR for 1-2 years.

I spoke to a friend from Norway and he said it was much harder to get a credit card in Norway, usually you have to have an open saving account with the bank and they would never offer you 0% APR.

That made me wonder, is the USA the easiest place to get credit or are there other countries that give out credit like the USA?