I would like to purchase groceries online for a friend, but I want the purchase to be completely anonymous. The supermarket's in the Dominican Republic, the website's https://bonosccn.do. I'm located in Florida, so it would be an international purchase.

I tried using Visa Vanilla gift cards, but they only work in the US and US territories. I already tried, and the site declined the transaction.

I was thinking of purchasing a Visa prepaid card, but it needs to be activated, which means I have to enter my personal info and social security# for this. I don't want to do this.

What other options do I have?