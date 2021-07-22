0

I would like to purchase groceries online for a friend, but I want the purchase to be completely anonymous. The supermarket's in the Dominican Republic, the website's https://bonosccn.do. I'm located in Florida, so it would be an international purchase.

I tried using Visa Vanilla gift cards, but they only work in the US and US territories. I already tried, and the site declined the transaction.

I was thinking of purchasing a Visa prepaid card, but it needs to be activated, which means I have to enter my personal info and social security# for this. I don't want to do this.

What other options do I have?

Improve this question
New contributor
Carly is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Carly is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.