I have a list of formulas for calculating candlestick patterns.
There are a few expressions that I do not know the meaning of.
Here is an example:
Bullish Engulfing
O1 > C1 AND 10 * (C - O) >= 7 * (H - L) AND C > O1 AND C1 > O AND 10 * (H - L) >= 12 * (AVGH10 - AVGL10)
At the very end of the formula
12 * (AVGH10 - AVGL10) what does
AVGH10 and
AVGL10 mean?
More specifically what does the number 10 represent?
Candles? Or is it just an arbitrary number?
If it is just a number the expression would result in a 0 since we have an average of a single number which would be the number itself, so we would end up with 12 * (10 - 10) = 0. So that can't be it.
In another example:
Meeting Lines
C1 < O1 AND H1 - L1 > AVGH21.1 - AVGL21.1 AND O1 < MINL3.3 AND C > O AND 100 * ABS(C / C1 - 1) < 1
Here
AVGH and
AVGL are floating numbers.
Additionaly there is also
MINL3.3. What does
MINL3.3 mean?
Bonus question
Doji Dragonfly
50 * ABS(O - C) <= H - L AND STOC1 >= 70 AND H - L >= AVGH10 - AVGL10 AND L = MINL10
What is
STOC1?