I have a list of formulas for calculating candlestick patterns.

There are a few expressions that I do not know the meaning of.

Here is an example:

Bullish Engulfing

O1 > C1 AND 10 * (C - O) >= 7 * (H - L) AND C > O1 AND C1 > O AND 10 * (H - L) >= 12 * (AVGH10 - AVGL10)

At the very end of the formula 12 * (AVGH10 - AVGL10) what does AVGH10 and AVGL10 mean?

More specifically what does the number 10 represent?

Candles? Or is it just an arbitrary number?

If it is just a number the expression would result in a 0 since we have an average of a single number which would be the number itself, so we would end up with 12 * (10 - 10) = 0. So that can't be it.

In another example:

Meeting Lines

C1 < O1 AND H1 - L1 > AVGH21.1 - AVGL21.1 AND O1 < MINL3.3 AND C > O AND 100 * ABS(C / C1 - 1) < 1

Here AVGH and AVGL are floating numbers.

Additionaly there is also MINL3.3 . What does MINL3.3 mean?

Bonus question

Doji Dragonfly

50 * ABS(O - C) <= H - L AND STOC1 >= 70 AND H - L >= AVGH10 - AVGL10 AND L = MINL10