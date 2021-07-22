0

I went to my leasing office to see if I can put my 30 days notice in. They told me that I had to pay 2 months rent in order to move out and break my lease. They then stated that it's in my lease. When reviewing my lease, it says no such thing. It says I have to give a written 30 days notice, so I went back the next day and explained this. The staff was rude. I never spoke with the leasing manager; they claim she was out of state, then they said it's the law that I pay them two months rent even though my lease says no such thing. What should I do? July is almost over.

Improve this question
New contributor
the Johnson sisters John is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

the Johnson sisters John is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.