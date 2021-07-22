I went to my leasing office to see if I can put my 30 days notice in. They told me that I had to pay 2 months rent in order to move out and break my lease. They then stated that it's in my lease. When reviewing my lease, it says no such thing. It says I have to give a written 30 days notice, so I went back the next day and explained this. The staff was rude. I never spoke with the leasing manager; they claim she was out of state, then they said it's the law that I pay them two months rent even though my lease says no such thing. What should I do? July is almost over.