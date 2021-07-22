0

I have 8 pending transactions on my credit card. Yesterday I went to a store and bought something with it. But the transaction shows up with today's date instead of yesterdays. Today I bought something from another store and it shows up with today's date. Is this some kind of problem or anything I should be concerned about?

What exactly is "pending"? They obviously have all the information (because I can read the date, amount, store etc) so why have this additional stage before it's just part of the balance?

No, it is not a problem if the transaction date shown on your credit card company’s website is off by a day. It happens, and it is nothing to be concerned about.

For the second question in your post, the reason for the “pending” waiting period, this has been discussed in this question:

Why do credit card transactions take up to 3 days to appear, yet debit transactions are instant?

  • As an aside, you use the word "bank" but I do no banking with the institution that provides my credit card. I mean, would it be correct to call American Express (for example) a bank because you can't deposit or withdraw money from them etc. I guess I'm asking, is it correct to call the institution where you get you're credit card from a bank? – titchseason 32 mins ago
  • For example Walmart has there own credit card, but you wouldn't call Walmart a bank. – titchseason 32 mins ago
  • Credit cards are issued by banks. The Walmart credit card is issued by Capital One. American Express is a bank. But to be less confusing, I have edited my answer. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 29 mins ago

