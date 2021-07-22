I have 8 pending transactions on my credit card. Yesterday I went to a store and bought something with it. But the transaction shows up with today's date instead of yesterdays. Today I bought something from another store and it shows up with today's date. Is this some kind of problem or anything I should be concerned about?

What exactly is "pending"? They obviously have all the information (because I can read the date, amount, store etc) so why have this additional stage before it's just part of the balance?