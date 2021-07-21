Building on this question where it is made clear that it is better to have the distribution payed to the beneficiary, rather than the parent/guardian...does it matter who makes the original purchase? In other words, if I buy my daughter a laptop for school using 529 funds, is it a problem if the receipt has my name, but the distribution goes to her?
You bought the laptop, but she gets the money; it's not supposed to work like that. – RonJohn 17 mins ago
@RonJohn...care to elaborate in an answer?...particularly as it relates to the linked question. – moscafj 10 mins ago