I have downloaded two apps namely Groww and ET Money to see the various Mutual Funds available in the market. The disclaimer reads that Mutual Funds are subject to market risks.

I am curious to know what is the worst thing that can happen to my invested amount. Say I invest a minimal Rs. 100 per month for a period of 3 years in SIP mode in any of those, in the worst case, would I lose all my amount?

Based on the last 5 years performance, a certain Mutual Fund provided say 15%. I have seen the graph sloping upwards. I understand future returns can't be precisely predicted based on past performance. And say, during the time I finished the 3 years, the graph sloped downwards, what are its results?

Summary: