I have downloaded two apps namely Groww and ET Money to see the various Mutual Funds available in the market. The disclaimer reads that Mutual Funds are subject to market risks.

I am curious to know what is the worst thing that can happen to my invested amount. Say I invest a minimal Rs. 100 per month for a period of 3 years in SIP mode in any of those, in the worst case, would I lose all my amount?

Based on the last 5 years performance, a certain Mutual Fund provided say 15%. I have seen the graph sloping upwards. I understand future returns can't be precisely predicted based on past performance. And say, during the time I finished the 3 years, the graph sloped downwards, what are its results?

  • How much may I expect returns from Mutual Funds depending on the scenario of that graph?

  • What is the worst case scenario: no returns or return of the principal amount?

  • The worst thing that can happen is that you lose money. The best thing is that you make money. How much either of those will be cannot be known. – Bob Baerker 1 min ago
  • @BobBaerker thanks. About the worst case: do I lose the principal amount too? That is, what I invested? All of it? – Severus Snape 30 secs ago
The most common way to predict future results is to look at prior results for the same fund. Nothing is guaranteed or course, but there's no other way to accurately predict what could happen.

Prior results will give you a range of expected results and the probability of those results occuring again. Obviously, the longer the history the more accurate the prediction.

So look at the best, worst, and average 3-year returns for the fund over its lifetime. You can probably expect your results to be somewhere in that range.

In short, there's very little chance of you losing all of your money in an unlevered fund (since that would mean every stock in the fund went to zero), but short of that, the actual performance of the fund is uncertain - you can only talk in vague ranges and probabilities.

