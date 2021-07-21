I have always worked as a permanent employee, but with so many companies working fully remote I am considering switching jobs. The thing is that most of the companies I am looking at are based in other countries and don't have subsidiaries where I live (Germany), so I would need to work as a freelancer.

I know very little about the legal aspects of being a freelancer. I guess that I'd be paying less money in social contributions, but also getting less benefits, so earning the same net pay as a permanent employee means losing money. So my question is, how much should I get as a freelancer assuming I want to keep the same total compensation? 10% more? 50% more? I know this can only be a very rough estimate, as it depends on things as my tax class (married or single, children, etc), and many other factors that can't be measured, as future retirement pension or probability of getting ill or unemployed.

I'm interested in Germany but also in Spain, as there is a good chance I'll move there in the near future.