For the reasons you cite may prefer the Roth IRA where you pay tax on the money contributed now, but future withdrawals are tax free.

However there is a benefit to pretax plans such as traditional IRAs.

Assume Tim and Ron are in a the 25% tax bracket and each will dedicate 1K per year to retirement savings. Tim does a traditional IRA, Ron a Roth. Because of taxes Tim contributes the full 1K, but Ron only 750.

After 30 years you end up with something like this:

Tim has $170,568 Ron has $127,460

Tim's balance is far more attractive but taxable. If Tim withdrew his funds in full in one year, then he would probably end up with less than Ron as he would be in a pretty high tax bracket.

However Tim has options. He could withdraw the money in amounts such that he owes almost nothing in taxes. In that case he could be much better off than Ron.

So what will the tax laws be in 30 years as compared to where they are now? It is a tough guess. One thing is certain: If you experience a low income year, it would be a good idea to convert some pretax retirement savings to Roth. It will often result in little income tax and reduce your liablity in the future.