Both my wife and I are US citizens. We opened a joint checking account with Wells Fargo bank in US in 1991. We moved back to our home town (Taipei, Taiwan) after I retired in 2009.

During the past 12 years or so, we never had any serious problem with them except we had some problem changing our address after we moved within Taiwan a few times(we are renting).

Recently, we received an e-mail from them saying that they have a new policy that we must close our account unless we can provide them with a US residential address.

We have friends in US. Sometimes we used their address to buy stuff that the seller said they only deliver to domestics address. But, using their address for banking is very risky. It's not that we don't trust them. It's that we can't trust anyone with quite a bit money. Also, my wife and I don't actually live in their address.

I know there are US banks that take customers with foreign address. They are Bank of America, Citibank and HSBC. Also I know there is a credit union, State Department Federal Credit union which accepts customer with foreign address.

We currently have account with one of the banks above (not the credit union). Citi bank is going to close Asian branches (except Hong Kong and Singapore). This leaves us only one bank on the above list and the credit union that we may be able to apply for a new account.

My question is, is there any other US banks which accept foreign address?

Besides opening an account with a bank that I am not familiar with, should I ask Wells Fargo to reconsider their new policy?

P.S. We file Fed tax returns every year over 50 years. We also file FBAR. Both IRS and Treasury Dept. know our address and give us refunds. We also file 1040 Schedule B (even we had < USD$200 interest. Because We live abroad, so we file schedule B based on the rule. Also, we have tax refund every year. We always tell IRS to direct deposit the refund money to Wells Fargo.

I found an interesting article on Internet, Wells Fargo will no longer open accounts for non-resident; How will it affect Expats living abroad. This article proves that I am not the only one who is impacted by Wells Fargo's policy.

