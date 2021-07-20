Hello fellow community members. I have a question regarding debt, and since it is a shameful subject with a lot of stigma I have been reluctant to ask for advice.

Currently I am a single mama to a beautiful 6 year old I have recently left an abusive marriage where I was mentally abused for years and had no knowledge of the financials I was prohibited from all of the money. I am now in debt and am finding it difficult to start over I have little savings and left with little I am homeless and trying to get on my feet. We live with family, thankfully. My question is what steps can I take to start over financially when I really don’t know much?