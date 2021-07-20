0

Hello fellow community members. I have a question regarding debt, and since it is a shameful subject with a lot of stigma I have been reluctant to ask for advice.

Currently I am a single mama to a beautiful 6 year old I have recently left an abusive marriage where I was mentally abused for years and had no knowledge of the financials I was prohibited from all of the money. I am now in debt and am finding it difficult to start over I have little savings and left with little I am homeless and trying to get on my feet. We live with family, thankfully. My question is what steps can I take to start over financially when I really don’t know much?

Improve this question
New contributor
rosie avra is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • Do you have a job? Can you add and subtract? Those are the first two, and most important, steps. – RonJohn 17 mins ago
  • If you can't repay the debt then you are bankrupt and can make a legal filing. Or it might be better to avoid bankruptcy and qualify for future credit. Of course minimum-wage jobs are available. Gosh, the child-tax-credit is available whereby the IRS pays you. – S Spring 9 mins ago

Your Answer

rosie avra is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.