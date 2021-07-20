0

A user of Reddit used Google Consumer Survey to survey the U.S. population about their GameStop ownership. He used a set of 3 surveys, with a total of 2200 respondents and with the question "Do you own shares in the company GameStop ($GME)?". Link to the post

The survey reported that 5.59% of the respondents had shares, with an estimated average share count of 34 (conservative). After processing this data, he reached the conclusion that at least 163.66M GME shares are owned by the US adult population. (Best estimate would be 382M shares owned by the US population, and a total of 450M+ shares worldwide). The reddit post has a detailed explanation of how this data is processed and interpreted, and to the best of my knowledge it is correct - please let me know if you think otherwise.

As per Yahoo finance, GME has 74.38M Shares Outstanding, so the number of shares own by shareholders would be 3x - 6x of the shares outstanding, if that makes sense.

Question:

  • Can a stock have more shared than the reported? How can this happen?
  • What does this mean for the stock and its shareholders?

0

Rehypothecation could conceivably result in a daisy chain of investors 'long' and 'short' on the same GME shares, as in the below scenario:

Suppose an investor bought some shares of a corporation and the broker-dealer loaned the investor’s shares to a hedge fund for short selling; and this hedge fund sold the shares to a third investor; this investor’s broker-dealer loaned the shares to a second hedge fund, and so on, so forth. And if this rehypothecation happens sufficiently many times, the number of short-sold shares of this corporation exceeds the number of its available shares or, in Wall Street parlance, short interest in the shares of this corporation as a percentage of float (SI % of Float) exceeds 100%.

If you are 'long', your shareholdings (the shares themselves, not any particular dollar value of the shares) are protected by SIPC. Any bad effects that rehypothecation might have on your broker will not result in your shares disappearing.

0

When shares are shorted, it creates synthetic shares. For example, if 100 shares are loaned for shorting, there are two owners of 100 shares for a total of +200 shares and one holder of a -100 share short position. Only one owner possesses the actual physical shares.

During the short squeeze, the short interest for GME was reported to be about 140%. So using your Yahoo number of 74.38M shares outstanding, 140% short would be about 104M synthetic shares. Add the physical share number and it's a total of about 178M shares. 382M to 450M shares seems a bit much.

Here's an article about this.

1

