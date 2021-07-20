A user of Reddit used Google Consumer Survey to survey the U.S. population about their GameStop ownership. He used a set of 3 surveys, with a total of 2200 respondents and with the question "Do you own shares in the company GameStop ($GME)?". Link to the post

The survey reported that 5.59% of the respondents had shares, with an estimated average share count of 34 (conservative). After processing this data, he reached the conclusion that at least 163.66M GME shares are owned by the US adult population. (Best estimate would be 382M shares owned by the US population, and a total of 450M+ shares worldwide). The reddit post has a detailed explanation of how this data is processed and interpreted, and to the best of my knowledge it is correct - please let me know if you think otherwise.

As per Yahoo finance, GME has 74.38M Shares Outstanding, so the number of shares own by shareholders would be 3x - 6x of the shares outstanding, if that makes sense.

Question:

Can a stock have more shared than the reported? How can this happen?

What does this mean for the stock and its shareholders?

