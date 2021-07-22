I don't trust the results.

By reading the links about the survey and the analysis: Using Randomized, Representative Surveying Data to Model $GME Ownership Among the U.S. Adult Population

It should be highlighted that this is not scientific research, and we’re not necessarily seeking a high level of precision in the data. A margin of error of 4-6% is certainly acceptable given the “tip of the iceberg” nature of the research, and the aims of the original thesis.

Yes you can use a survey of only a few thousand people to represent the US. But the question is does that collection of people who responded accurately represent the US population. It isn't enough to check age, race and where they live. It also depends on the makeup of people who would have access to the survey.

I also had a few problems with the questions as asked.

They asked if you owned shares. I have no idea if I own shares. I invest in several mutual funds. They may have owned shares. So should I have answered Yes or No? If I answered yes I would have has to guess how many shares I owned, which would have involved knowing what percent of the fund was tied up in Game Stop.

Also if a person shorted the shares, did that mean they should have answered yes or no? The people shorting the stock didn't own the shares they borrowed the shares. If a person lending shares also answered the survey were they supposed to answer yes of No. Easy to double count here. Looking at the investors via a fund, I have no idea if my fund shorted the shares, or was a lender.

This was said about the original survey:

That said, this research includes the participation of 300 individuals. Assuming a confidence level of 95% (meaning 95 of 100 survey respondents will provide a truthful and accurate response), this research has a margin of error of 5.66%.

A 95% percent confidence level doesn't mean that. It means that you have calculated that the data you have collected gives you 95% confidence that you have proven the hypothesis.