0

I would like to understand whether the prices of homes/flats in some London boroughs (say Haringey or Islington) are going up or down in the last few months/years, and by how much. Even better, if possible I want to analyse smaller areas of London, for example catchment areas of some schools (0.5 km in radius). Is there some flexible online tool or a website that would permit me to do this?

I am aware of Halifax house price index but haven't been yet able to figure out yet how to use it (so if you think it is a good source, please share your experience on how to use it).

Improve this question
1
  • This might be on-topic if you remove the statement specifically asking for a tool/website. – GS - Apologise to Monica 40 mins ago