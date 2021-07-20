Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 41 mins ago. Improve this question

I would like to understand whether the prices of homes/flats in some London boroughs (say Haringey or Islington) are going up or down in the last few months/years, and by how much. Even better, if possible I want to analyse smaller areas of London, for example catchment areas of some schools (0.5 km in radius). Is there some flexible online tool or a website that would permit me to do this?

I am aware of Halifax house price index but haven't been yet able to figure out yet how to use it (so if you think it is a good source, please share your experience on how to use it).