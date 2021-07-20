0

We both live in Australia. I don't want him to know it's from me. But I’m not hiding from the government. I’d prefer the money to go into his bank account so he can see it's real money. I have his home address, BSB/account number, phone number & email (he might have PayID).

I could do it as a birthday present and write “no strings attached”. I obviously want him to accept/keep/use the money. Do you know any charities in Australia that forward anonymous money gifts?

I'd rather not do a cheque because I don't think he'll cash it. It's also possible that if he receives a bank transfer, he will just transfer the money back to the sender (and if he does this, obviously I want to make sure that I'm able to get the money back).

I am also considering registering a business name under an Australian Business Number (ABN) so I can make a business bank account under the business name, and then transfer the money to his account from there, so he will see the business name instead of my name. I don’t know if that’s legally okay or not though. Obviously I’m not going to pretend it’s a business expense. I will admit to the government that it was a personal transaction.

    The fact that you are concerned your friend will return the money suggests the problem is with the anonymous gift, not the mechanism you use to effect the gift. I'd be really concerned if some unknown business deposited that kind of money in my bank account with no explanation. – chepner 14 mins ago

