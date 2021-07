I am wondering if anyone has encountered - or has a possible solution to - this bug I have found. I usually store my GNUCash file in OneDrive. However, with the new update of OneDrive, GNUCash cannot see the file. See the error below. Has anyone also seen this error - or know how to correct it?

Can't parse the URL /Users/<username>/OneDrive/Documents/GnuCashData.gnucash

Thanks!