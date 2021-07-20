I'm part of an academic research team and we will be launching a big project in the future. The project is being part-funded investors (not through research grants). To make up the difference in funding requied, we'd like to engage with the public, allowing for donations.

I've looked at GoFundMe and PayPal (PP). PP looks to be the better option, as it will easily allow people to click a donate button, and donate either via PP or bank transfer.

However, PP requires a buisiness account, for us to be registered as a charity, and to have our charity status confirmed. We are not a charity, and I'm not sure how long it will take for us to register as a nonprofit (we need this set up within a week).

What are our options? If anyone could offer some advice, I would really appreciate it.