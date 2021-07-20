A partnership agreement sets out the profit sharing ratio. In practice, can this be adjusted on a changing basis, from one financial period to the next?

An example might be a partnership providing legal services to a small number of clients. One of the partners may take up more work on one period and less work on the next and would like the profit sharing ratio to reflect this. (Though the partners still value each others input, skills and consulting and hence want to keep a partnership model rather than becoming sole traders.)

Is this sort of thing seen in practice? Or perhaps another sort of adjustment? Would a new partnership agreement or amendment need to be stated each financial period reflecting this?