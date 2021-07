The S&P 500 is a float-adjusted market cap weighted index. As of July 16 2021, the 2 top holdings are AAPL at 6.27% and MSFT at 5.78%, a ratio of 1.09. However the ratio of their market cap is about 2.4T/2.1T which is 1.14. How can this discrepancy be explained?

Both of these companies have 100% of float shares/outstanding