I have an investment parent account with more than a dozen subaccounts, one for each ticker symbol. When I go to reconcile a statement, I've been opening the subaccounts one at a time - i.e., I open ticker symbol ABC on the Accounts tab, and I'm automatically switched to the ABC tab. I switch back to Accounts, open symbol DEF, switch back, etc.

It gets tedious. Is there a way for me to open more than one subaccount tab at a time from Accounts?