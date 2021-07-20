I bought shoes on the internet. The refund policy was clear that you could return the shoes for any reason but I the buyer would have to pay shipping. The shoes didn't fit. Part of the store policy is that the customer is required to contact them to arrange the return, an RMA. The problem is that the company will not respond to any of my correspondence with them. After more than a week without any response, I wrote the bank to put the charge in contention. The bank sent a long form to fill out, which I did and submitted to the bank online. Now the bank wrote to say that they "don't see a billing error". I never said there was a billing error! This is chase bank in the U.S.

This seems totally unreasonable to me. I've had problems like this in the past and the bank refunds the money to me.

What can I do to get the bank to give me a refund from what appears to be an unscrupuolus company?