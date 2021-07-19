Not long ago I went to a financial advisor/money manager for a discussion of all (I mean all) my finances and was needing some analytics in the short term to decide what smart actions to take for the long term.

We passed like ships in the night in understanding one another because he simply wanted to talk retirement and investments, but I wanted to talk down to the level of identifying money leaks through suboptimal expenditures, overpriced services, etc. and I asked him if he could use Mint to look at my finances on that level. He completely dismissed the idea that anyone needs services like Mint, at least from a professional perspective. I disagree, but we can argue that another time.

Right now I just want to know how I can find a human "money manager" who does more than just investments and that can look at things like my bank statements, card charges, etc. and provide some analytical insights at the expenditure tracking level for personal finance. I prefer the interaction element with another human and someone who is licensed and knows their stuff.

Does such a job description exist, and if so where should I look?