Not long ago I went to a financial advisor/money manager for a discussion of all (I mean all) my finances and was needing some analytics in the short term to decide what smart actions to take for the long term.

We passed like ships in the night in understanding one another because he simply wanted to talk retirement and investments, but I wanted to talk down to the level of identifying money leaks through suboptimal expenditures, overpriced services, etc. and I asked him if he could use Mint to look at my finances on that level. He completely dismissed the idea that anyone needs services like Mint, at least from a professional perspective. I disagree, but we can argue that another time.

Right now I just want to know how I can find a human "money manager" who does more than just investments and that can look at things like my bank statements, card charges, etc. and provide some analytical insights at the expenditure tracking level for personal finance. I prefer the interaction element with another human and someone who is licensed and knows their stuff.

Does such a job description exist, and if so where should I look?

    Why can't you just use mint? I'm confused about your goal. Because it looks like you want someone who's an expert on your available options for internet or cell phone service or how to save on your water bill. I suspect some "business managers" that have celebrity clients may handle things at that sort of micro level, but paying the manager will definitely cost more than the amount you'll save by cancelling HBO, or changing a subscription to annual from monthly or whatever suboptimal expensitures you may have, because what you're paying is an employee to handle your busy life. – quid 44 mins ago
Money managers do not operate on such a micro level. At best, they offer a big picture plan: savings, retirement planning, tax guidance, investment options, etc. At worst, they're promoting expensive services (load funds, second rate annuities, house products) and often their own incompetence.

Given today's cost of living and the cost of professional advice, it will not be cost effective for you to hire someone to dig through your bank statements, card charges, budget, etc. looking for money leaks. You should be able to do that yourself.

  • I don't think I agree. I would ask: Then why do services like Mint exist? Also, this is a classic time vs. money (ironically) argument: Do you do your own retirement and your own investments or pay someone else to do it to free up your time and effort? This is not a question of competency but utility. I'm arguing the same at the personal finance level FOR THE SHORT TERM. Life for me right now is insanely busy. It's not a question of whether I am capable of identifying these things. I just need a few months worth of work and then I'm done. That is all I'm asking. – SeligkeitIstInGott 1 hour ago
  • You have every right to disagree. I think that you are mistakenly assuming that because you hire a money manager then you will outperform the market. Most money managers including active fund managers underperform the market. If you want free time, buy the SPY, IWM and/or other representative index ETFs and come back when you're 65. You'll have market performance and decades of free time. If you need a few months off, skip the idea for a few months and address it when you have the time. – Bob Baerker 23 mins ago
  • @SeligkeitIstInGott Free services like Mint exist to give you the service but their ultimate goal is to make money through referrals to their partners and your clicks on ads. "When the product is free then you are the real product" as they say. – Nosjack 2 mins ago
Some financial planners offer the service of personal spending analysis: "Knowing where your money goes each month can help prioritize your spending and find places to save more. We work with you to develop a budgeting plan that works for your lifestyle."

Here is an apparently defunct service from ten years ago: "...essentially acting as your personal bookkeeper online..."

