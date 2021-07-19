Does anyone know from where can I access the detailed financial statements of Canadian companies instead of consolidated financials shared on all websites and annual reports. Consolidated reports cannot be used to reach values in cash flow statements using the indirect method as a lot of accounting information and accounts are missing. So there are a lot of missing pieces.
all "consolidated" means is financials for multiple divisions or companied merged into one - is does not mean that multiple accounts are consolidated and that more granular reports are available. If they do not provide the missing pieces in the notes to the statements you may not be able to get them. – D Stanley 34 mins ago
thanks for your valuable feedback D Stanley. If the missing details are not even available in the notes to reach the mentioned values in the financials. Then what is the way to get that information as creditors and independent auditors need to check the authenticity of these reports? – user110625 27 mins ago
What do you mean by “independent auditor”? Normally, that refers to a requirement that public companies hire an outside firm to audit their financial statements and sign off on the results. If you are an independent auditor in this sense, you’d have access to whatever information you want to request from the company. If you mean that you want to audit the statements yourself with no business relationship to the company, you probably can’t – Justin Cave 4 mins ago