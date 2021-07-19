I am current living in Illinois and will move to Massachusetts next month. I already have a valid lease with MA address but my driver license is still the IL one. My IL sales tax is 8.25% and MA sales tax is 6.25%.

My car suddenly broke days before our move and I need a new car for the move. I told the dealers about my situation.

One dealer said they can do 6.25% sales tax for me with a copy of my lease, and register my car in MA. I only need to visit MA DMV to get a license plate when I arrive.

But another dealer said they can register my car in MA but they still need to charge me the IL 8.25% tax. He said “because your ID is the IL one we have to do this”. He also implies that the other dealer is cheating on me, saying “they(the other dealer) charge 6.25% here, but you will be charged again with 8.25% when you arrive at MA. You will be taxed twice”.

I am now not sure who is telling me the truth, and what is my best tax option? Thank you for the help!