There are quite a few sugar-daddy questions on this site, and at the time of this writing, all of the questions have two things in common: they all appear to be online only relationships, and they’re all scams or scam attempts. Perhaps the phrase "sugar daddy" means different things to different people, but based on the number of scams stemming from the phrase, I believe the question should be raised:

Is there even such a thing as an online only sugar daddy relationship?

If yes, what should someone seeking a sugar daddy relationship look for, and what steps can they take to identity and avoid scams?