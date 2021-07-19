1

There are quite a few sugar-daddy questions on this site, and at the time of this writing, all of the questions have two things in common: they all appear to be online only relationships, and they’re all scams or scam attempts. Perhaps the phrase "sugar daddy" means different things to different people, but based on the number of scams stemming from the phrase, I believe the question should be raised:

Is there even such a thing as an online only sugar daddy relationship?

If yes, what should someone seeking a sugar daddy relationship look for, and what steps can they take to identity and avoid scams?

There have been a number of news stories about real life sugar daddy relationships in reputable magazines and TV programs. Generally, there are two ingredients: very attractive college females and the sugar daddy with the big wallet. That leaves a lot of others out of the game and most likely, that's the fertile ground for online scams. In addition, being young, naive and blonde might also be a prerequisite :->)

There is a popular sugar daddy web site that supposedly has 1.5 million rehgistered users but I couldn't tell you a thing about it.

  • To clarify, I'm not asking if sugar daddy relationships exist. (Obviously they do.) I'm asking about online only relationships, since that is the market that scammers are targeting. – TTT 12 mins ago
  • Though, I suppose if a website has 1.5M registered users, surely all of them aren't in-person relationships. – TTT 7 mins ago
  • If I take you literally, what would be the point of an online sugar daddy relationship? For that, you could call 1 900 MUFFY :) which would probably cost a lot less. I think that online contact is for either establishing an offline sugar daddy relationship or for scamming. IOW, the scammer isn't interested in a relationship but only in finding a gullible unsuspecting mark willing to send money, launder money or whatever. – Bob Baerker 5 mins ago
  • There are probably more than zero such relationships, though that isn't much of a statement. There are things like cam sites, and people that like steamy correspondence or conversations. I can't imagine having enough money to be interested in one, but some degree of a personal connection with someone that has an adult twist probably has some base of appeal. I'd still bet the distribution skews hard towards scams, but even with that in mind posts here are much more likely to represent scams than any other situation just by virtue of what the site is. – Upper_Case 2 mins ago

