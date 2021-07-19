Suppose a non-resident bought some "A Shares" on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect). If the purchased securities subsequently become ineligible for trading through Stock Connect, the securities become "sell-only". Quoting from the Hong Kong Exchange's FAQ:

Sell-only SSE Securities Investors will only be allowed to sell but will be restricted from buying such SSE Securities if: (a) such securities subsequently cease to be a constituent stock of the relevant indices; and/or (b) they are subsequently placed under risk alert; and/or (c) the corresponding H shares of such securities are subsequently delisted from SEHK, as the case may be.

Similarly for the Shenzhen Stock Exchange:

Sell-only SZSE Securities Investors will only be allowed to sell but will be restricted from buying such SZSE Securities if: (a) such securities subsequently cease to be a constituent stock of the

relevant indices; and/or (b) such securities, based on any subsequent periodic review, have a market capitalisation of less than RMB 6 billion; and/or (c) they are subsequently placed under risk alert; and/or (d) the corresponding H shares of such securities are subsequently delisted from SEHK, as the case may be.

Does this mean that the liquidity of these "sell-only" securities will dry up? Does this mean that one is likely to get an inferior price when selling these "sell-only" securities because others are restricted from buying?