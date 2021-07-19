1

My SO and I are planning on buy a house for about $900k. We have $200k in cash, and I'm considering selling several of my mutual funds (non-retirement) to finance the difference. These are funds that I have held for more than 10 years, with no recent contributions.

How can I go about estimating what my tax burden will be? My Google searches typically land on long explanations that boil down to "it's complicated". I'd just like a ballpark number.

Is there ever a situation where a mortgage makes more financial sense - where the mortgage deduction could lessen the bite of that capital gains tax?

  • Regardless of any answer to your question, getting a mortgage with an SO is risky. There are laws for what happens when married couples split; not so much when the non-married split. We've seen the disasters many times on this site, so my recommendation is talk with your SO, and get lawyers, even though you think you'll never break up. – RonJohn 20 mins ago
  • The tax burden should be fairly simple: determine your federal CG tax rate, and multiply that by the difference in your sale price and your cost basis (which your broker should be able to supply you). Whether the tax hit is worth it depends on your mortgage term and rate (to determine how much interest you'd pay each year) and your tax bracket (to determine how much tax you'd pay on income not offset by the mortgage interest), as well as your income and other deductions to determine to determine if you even need to itemize to realize the largest deduction. – chepner 13 mins ago

