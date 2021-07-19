My SO and I are planning on buy a house for about $900k. We have $200k in cash, and I'm considering selling several of my mutual funds (non-retirement) to finance the difference. These are funds that I have held for more than 10 years, with no recent contributions.

How can I go about estimating what my tax burden will be? My Google searches typically land on long explanations that boil down to "it's complicated". I'd just like a ballpark number.

Is there ever a situation where a mortgage makes more financial sense - where the mortgage deduction could lessen the bite of that capital gains tax?