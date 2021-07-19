I have an LLC called "MrPeanut LLC." I am currently depositing all checks with a signed endorsement via my bank's mobile app as such:

John A. Smith, Managing Member For mobile deposit to MyBank

I would rather buy a custom stamp since they are a lot of small checks. However, I'm not sure what information to include and whether the bank will accept it. I'm thinking this should suffice:

For Deposit Only MrPeanut LLC For mobile deposit to MyBank

But this seems a bit redundant and I'm not sure if there's a simpler way to create this stamp. Any advice is appreciated.