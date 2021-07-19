If a US citizen (but Spanish resident) gets an inheritance from a deceased US citizen with US assets how is it taxed in Spain?

I understand that in the US it is the estate of the deceased that pays the tax: "the estate tax in the United States is a tax on the transfer of the estate of a person who dies"

However, in Spain the person inheriting pays tax (up to 34% as far as I understand).

Does one have to pay tax in both places or is there an agreement between the US and Spain to avoid double taxation on inheritance?