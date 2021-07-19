1

I'm not sure if this question belongs here, but I'm super confused about how cryptocurrencies get taxed.

I invested $10,000 at the end of 2020. I made about 30 or so short-term trades in 2021 and sold everything in May. I made $40,000. I re-bought a single cryptocurrency with $50,000 (initial investment + gains) blindly and my total value is now $12,000 since the whole crypto market has been bearish.

Assuming I don't sell it until the end of 2021 and the price does not go up, do I pay tax on $50,000 since it was a profit? If so, what would be my best option to minimize tax on it? I can't cover 25% tax on $50,000 even if I sell everything.

Can I avoid tax on $50,000 if I sell my current position for $12,000?

I live in the U.S.

