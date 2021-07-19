0

I'm not sure if this question belongs here, but I'm super confused about how cryptocurrencies get taxed.

I invested $10,000 at the end of 2020. I made about 30 or so short-term trades in 2021 and sold everything in May. I made $40,000. I re-bought a single cryptocurrency with $50,000 (initial investment + gains) blindly and my total value is now $12,000 since the whole crypto market has been bearish.

Assuming I don't sell it until the end of 2021 and the price does not go up, do I pay tax on $50,000 since it was a profit? If so, what would be my best option to minimize tax on it? I can't cover 25% tax on $50,000 even if I sell everything.

Can I avoid tax on $50,000 if I sell my current position for $12,000?

I live in the U.S.

Improve this question
2
  • @mhoran_psprep my bad, I've updated the post. – 왕뚜껑 14 hours ago
  • @SSpring That's really interesting. I've never heard of it, but it sounds like IRS treats cryptocurrency as property. I'll research it. Thank you so much. – 왕뚜껑 7 hours ago
9

In the U.S., gains from cryptocurrency trading are taxed just like trading stocks: as capital gains.

Capital gains are only taxed when they are realized. At this time, you have realized a $40,000 gain, but you have not realized a loss. If you do not sell your new position before the end of the year, you will be taxed on the $40,000 gain. (Note: your gain is $40,000, not $50,000, because you had a cost basis of $10,000 on your investment, so your gain is $50k - $10k.) Because you only held the asset for less than a year, this is a short-term gain, which means it is taxed at your regular income tax rate. (If you had waited at least a year before you sold, any gain would be a long-term gain and taxed at a lower rate.)

If you were to sell your position today for $12,000, the second trade would have a capital loss of $38,000 ($50k - $12k). When you do your 2021 taxes, assuming you have no other investment gains/losses, you would be taxed on a net gain of $2,000 ($40k - $38k).

A very important warning:

You cannot sell your position now and then immediately buy back in and still take that capital loss on your taxes, due to the wash sale rule. If you sell at a loss and wish to claim that loss on your 2021 taxes, you must wait a minimum of 30 days before you buy back into the cryptocurrency.

Improve this answer
4
  • Thank you. What confuses me is that I was told that I can only report up to $3,000 per year as a loss. Is it correct that I can buy other cryptocurrencies as long as it's not the same one I just sold? – 왕뚜껑 13 hours ago
  • 2
    The $3000 loss limit is only a limit on deducting net losses. You can use your entire loss to offset a gain in the same year. So if you sell today for $12k, your entire $38k loss can be used to offset your $40k gain, resulting in a net gain of $2k that you will be taxed on. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 13 hours ago
  • 3
    However, let’s say that you wait until December to sell, and in that time the value of the crypto has gone down to $2k. Your second trade would result in a loss of $48k. This would give you a net capital loss of $8k for the year. You would only be able to deduct $3k of that loss on your 2021 taxes; the other $5k would be carried over to future years to either offset new capital gains or to be deducted on your taxes. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 13 hours ago
  • Miller // Thank you so much! That makes sense now. – 왕뚜껑 13 hours ago
-1

If we're optimizing for "minimize tax", then lose your shirt

Since all sales occurred in 2021, they are all inside the same tax year.

You can also deduct up to $3,000 per year in capital losses.

The optimum way to minimize tax is to have lose $3000. If your cost basis is $10,000, then make sure you sell for $7000, and the in-year capital losses will cancel out the in-year capital gains, and you'll have a deductible $3000 capital loss.

However, I say the above only for comedy.

The best overall financial strategy is Make as much as possible.

Let's suppose you are in a painful 31% Federal bracket, 10% state bracket and 2% city bracket. Every time you earn an additional $1, you must fork out 43 cents and here's the important part: keep 57 cents.

If you make $10,000 profit on your investments, you are ahead $5700.

If you make $100,000 profit on your investments, you are ahead $57,000.

I cannot state this more strongly: the second one is better for you.

Improve this answer
1
  • I don’t think this addresses the OP’s concern at all. The OP has already lost just about everything he had gained previously, and wants to know how to avoid paying tax on the gain he has essentially already lost, which is a very reasonable question, in my opinion. He is not someone who is simply complaining about taxes because he made a lot of money, as your answer implies. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.