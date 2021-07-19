I just went over a publication "Hedging by Options Market Makers: Theory and Evidence" by Sahn-Wook Huh, Hao Lin and Antonio S.Mello

One of the ideas they touch on, is that Options Market Makers' hedge when they perceive potential information asymmetry from observing the order flow.

Then they go on to say that these hedging activities form an unintended channel of information asymmetry in the stock market. That is, the possibility of more informed trading originated by the Option Market Maker leads the Stock Market Maker to widen the stock spread.

A natural question, after reading this (assuming their thesis is correct), is how can this correlation be spotted and ultimately become actionable?