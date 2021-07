I am currently on an H1b working as a software engineer in the US. I am applying to a lot of Ph.D. positions in Europe & Asia. I have about 350k USD in Index funds(100k+ profits) and 150k USD in my 401k.

So together I have around half a million dollars in funds. I am a citizen of India. Is there a way I can continue to hold my securities when I am studying? My employer is going to recruit me back and I will come back to America after finishing my studies.