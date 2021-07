Can a 501c3 Church that owns or leases a venue it only uses one day or two days a week allow a 501c7 social club to use the rest of the week?

The Church strongly supports the Arts and the 501c7 will be dedicated to artists and their supporters.

Would this "donation" be allowed?

The IRS also allows religious affiliation as a membership requirement for 501c7. If the 501c7 had that membership requirement would that make a difference?