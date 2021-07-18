0

I've done a bit of research and it seems that Ireland doesn't have a huge amount of firms that handle investment portfolios. https://www.irishtimes.com/business/personal-finance/so-you-want-to-invest-in-the-stock-market-what-will-it-cost-1.4047803

I found: Zurich, Davy, Irish life, Aviva, and anything that offers insurance basically. The Zurich Prisma 4 Fund seems to be performing well.

Firms like Cantor Fitzgerald & Davy seem to cater towards big investors 250K+ and have a lot of fees.

The alternatives are my own bank (AIB) with fees of 1.8% for a portfolio and some smaller firms like MoneyCube 1.5%.

The cheapest alternatives are online-only brokerages like eToro and DeGiro. They have very low fees and it's completely do-it-yourself.

I have about 1-5K to invest as well as 100/month going forward. I value flexibility as well - I may want to take a break from it or pull out after 5 years.

Are eToro and DeGiro legit? If they go under can I get my money back?

Would you bother with the bank or traditional firms in my situation?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.