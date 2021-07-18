I've done a bit of research and it seems that Ireland doesn't have a huge amount of firms that handle investment portfolios. https://www.irishtimes.com/business/personal-finance/so-you-want-to-invest-in-the-stock-market-what-will-it-cost-1.4047803

I found: Zurich, Davy, Irish life, Aviva, and anything that offers insurance basically. The Zurich Prisma 4 Fund seems to be performing well.

Firms like Cantor Fitzgerald & Davy seem to cater towards big investors 250K+ and have a lot of fees.

The alternatives are my own bank (AIB) with fees of 1.8% for a portfolio and some smaller firms like MoneyCube 1.5%.

The cheapest alternatives are online-only brokerages like eToro and DeGiro. They have very low fees and it's completely do-it-yourself.

I have about 1-5K to invest as well as 100/month going forward. I value flexibility as well - I may want to take a break from it or pull out after 5 years.

Are eToro and DeGiro legit? If they go under can I get my money back?

Would you bother with the bank or traditional firms in my situation?