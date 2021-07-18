I'm using the Yahoo Finance website to draw 50 and 200 moving average for the WYNN & TSLA stock. I'm not sure I'm doing it right. On the chart, I chose 200 days prior to today and selected 50 and 200.
If I'm not doing it right, how can I plot them?
