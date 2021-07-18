The majority of my income and savings are in Singapore dollars (SGD). For practical purposes, this is my "base currency". When buying foreign bonds and bond funds denominated in foreign currencies, I would like to prevent SGD losses cased by adverse currency movements. If I buy a USD-denominated bond fund that holds US bonds, I would like to hedge the SGD/USD exchange rate. Similarly if I buy a Euro-denominated bond fund that holds European bonds.

How can I actually do the hedging to reduce currency risks? Is it by buying currency futures? I see that I could probably use Mini US Dollar/Singapore Dollar Futures to do the hedging, but I could not find similar instruments for other currency pairs such as SGD/EUR and SGD/GBP.