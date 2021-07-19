I went into the sugar daddy Instagram accounts because I was in need of money. Then, I realized he was a scammer because he asked me to pay for some “fee” money. A lot of it. He kept sending me screenshots of how he is sending but I also needed to send this “fee” for it. Anyways, unfortunately, I did send a little bit before I realized it was a scam and blocked him. Also blocked the transactions.

I did not receive any payments from him, although he told me he sent the money but his “banker” needed to speak with me for me to receive any money. I did not say anything or did not receive any payment. Could he threaten me with anything after that?

I just never want to be in contact with these people and be done with this situation. I just want to make sure he can’t hold anything against me.