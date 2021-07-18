I went into the sugardaddy instagram accounts because I was in need of money, but then I realized he was a scammer because he asked me to pay for some “fee” money but he asked a lot of it he kept sending me screenshots of hpw he is sending but I also need to send this “fee” for it. Anyways I did send a little bit of it unfortunately then realized it was a scam and blocked him. Also blocked the transactions. I did not receive any payments from him although, he told me he sent the money but his “banker” needs to speak with me for me to receive any money. I did not say anything or did not receive any payment but I am wondering could he threaten me with anything after that? I just never want to be in contant with these persons and be done with this situation. I just want to make sure he can’t hold anything against me.