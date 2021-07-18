0

I went into the sugardaddy instagram accounts because I was in need of money, but then I realized he was a scammer because he asked me to pay for some “fee” money but he asked a lot of it he kept sending me screenshots of hpw he is sending but I also need to send this “fee” for it. Anyways I did send a little bit of it unfortunately then realized it was a scam and blocked him. Also blocked the transactions. I did not receive any payments from him although, he told me he sent the money but his “banker” needs to speak with me for me to receive any money. I did not say anything or did not receive any payment but I am wondering could he threaten me with anything after that? I just never want to be in contant with these persons and be done with this situation. I just want to make sure he can’t hold anything against me.

Improve this question
New contributor
anonymous is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

anonymous is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.