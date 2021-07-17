I appreciate help in understanding difference between Options exchanges and Equities exchanges, and the domain language used.
Per The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), I see they have exchanges listed:
- AMEX
- BOX
- CBOE
- EDGX
- BATS
- ARCA
- NSDQ
- etc
Comparing this list with equity exchanges and electronic communication network (ECN) I can see:
- ARCA this is NYSE ARCA (Mic ARCX, Operating Mic XNYS) and is a ECN.
- NSDQ this is NASDAQ - ALL MARKETS (Mic XNAS, Operating Mic XNAS) and is a Listing Market.
- EDGX this is CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE (Mic EDGX, Operating Mic XCBO) and is an ECN.
Are these options markets/ECN physically separate from their equity counterparts (and such calling EDGX an equities exchange is not quite correct as an option is a derivative of an equity)?
Do options, like equities, have a primary listing exchange, and then can trade on either exchange or ECN?
Are there any situations where a company or equity would only be tradable from some ECN as opposed to all?