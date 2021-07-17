0

I appreciate help in understanding difference between Options exchanges and Equities exchanges, and the domain language used.

Per The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), I see they have exchanges listed:

  • AMEX
  • BOX
  • CBOE
  • EDGX
  • BATS
  • ARCA
  • NSDQ
  • etc

Comparing this list with equity exchanges and electronic communication network (ECN) I can see:

  • ARCA this is NYSE ARCA (Mic ARCX, Operating Mic XNYS) and is a ECN.
  • NSDQ this is NASDAQ - ALL MARKETS (Mic XNAS, Operating Mic XNAS) and is a Listing Market.
  • EDGX this is CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE (Mic EDGX, Operating Mic XCBO) and is an ECN.

Are these options markets/ECN physically separate from their equity counterparts (and such calling EDGX an equities exchange is not quite correct as an option is a derivative of an equity)?

Do options, like equities, have a primary listing exchange, and then can trade on either exchange or ECN?

Are there any situations where a company or equity would only be tradable from some ECN as opposed to all?

