I appreciate help in understanding difference between Options exchanges and Equities exchanges, and the domain language used.

Per The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), I see they have exchanges listed:

AMEX

BOX

CBOE

EDGX

BATS

ARCA

NSDQ

etc

Comparing this list with equity exchanges and electronic communication network (ECN) I can see:

ARCA this is NYSE ARCA (Mic ARCX, Operating Mic XNYS) and is a ECN.

NSDQ this is NASDAQ - ALL MARKETS (Mic XNAS, Operating Mic XNAS) and is a Listing Market.

EDGX this is CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE (Mic EDGX, Operating Mic XCBO) and is an ECN.

Are these options markets/ECN physically separate from their equity counterparts (and such calling EDGX an equities exchange is not quite correct as an option is a derivative of an equity)?

Do options, like equities, have a primary listing exchange, and then can trade on either exchange or ECN?

Are there any situations where a company or equity would only be tradable from some ECN as opposed to all?